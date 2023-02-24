73°
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown BR
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 42-year-old Nathan Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the downtown area. He's described as 5'9" tall and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green ball cap, a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Millard is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3853.
