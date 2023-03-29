Police investigating shooting death of 23-year-old in park off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in a park off Plank Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Troy Williams was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a park on Geronimo Street around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a suspect and motive are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.