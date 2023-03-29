57°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating shooting death of 23-year-old in park off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in a park off Plank Road Tuesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Troy Williams was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a park on Geronimo Street around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a suspect and motive are not known at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man in coma after possible hit-and-run crash; police unresponsive about search for...
-
Officials not expecting to install Basin Bridge speed cameras until 2024
-
BRPD looking into their protocols following deadly helicopter crash
-
After threatening to sue homeowner for ignoring letter, parish now admits it...
-
Convicts with life sentences are up for parole; district attorney says it...
Sports Video
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed