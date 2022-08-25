82°
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

Thursday, August 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

