Police investigating deadly shooting in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard late Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:27 p.m. on Robbie Avenue & Marque Anne Drive.

Watch live newscasts here

The victim, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as Cedrid Battiste, 46, died at the scene after being shot multiple times. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.