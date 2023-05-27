69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating deadly shooting in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard late Thursday

15 hours 56 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 8:26 AM May 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:27 p.m. on Robbie Avenue & Marque Anne Drive.

Watch live newscasts here

The victim, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as Cedrid Battiste, 46, died at the scene after being shot multiple times. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days