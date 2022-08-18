84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm

3 hours 22 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, August 18 2022 Aug 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 2:23 PM August 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU.

Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days