Police investigate mugging, gunshots on North Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a mugging where gunshots were reported on North Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched around 3:30 to the incident at the corner of North Street and Eugene.
Police said they received a call for help after someone was robbed and gunshots were fired. The victim was injured and ran inside a convenience store at the corner for help.
Police said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
