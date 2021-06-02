Police investigate mugging, gunshots on North Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a mugging where gunshots were reported on North Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 to the incident at the corner of North Street and Eugene.

Police said they received a call for help after someone was robbed and gunshots were fired. The victim was injured and ran inside a convenience store at the corner for help.

Police said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.