Police investigate mugging, gunshots on North Street in Baton Rouge

1 hour 31 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, June 02 2021 Jun 2, 2021 June 02, 2021 4:06 PM June 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE -  Police were called to a mugging where gunshots were reported on North Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 to the incident at the corner of North Street and Eugene.

Police said they received a call for help after someone was robbed and gunshots were fired.  The victim was injured and ran inside a convenience store at the corner for help.

Police said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening. 

