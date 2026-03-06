85°
Latest Weather Blog
Blue Bayou reopening in May under new management, waterpark announces on social media
ST. GEORGE — The Blue Bayou Waterpark is reopening in May after nearly a year of being closed.
The waterpark will reopen on May 16, the park announced in a social media video posted Thursday. The video also announced that the park is hiring employees for the summer reopening.
In June 2025, Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company and the operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, announced it would acquire Blue Bayou Waterpark. The park's companion, Dixie Landin', is permanently closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery...
-
State education officials tout report citing Louisiana as national standard for how...
-
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette