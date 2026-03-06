85°
Blue Bayou reopening in May under new management, waterpark announces on social media

Source: WBRZ
ST. GEORGE — The Blue Bayou Waterpark is reopening in May after nearly a year of being closed. 

The waterpark will reopen on May 16, the park announced in a social media video posted Thursday. The video also announced that the park is hiring employees for the summer reopening. 

In June 2025, Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company and the operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, announced it would acquire Blue Bayou Waterpark. The park's companion, Dixie Landin', is permanently closed. 

