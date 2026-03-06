84°
KOK Wings & Things to host Q-and-A session with Mayor-President Sid Edwards
BATON ROUGE - KOK Wings & Things co-owner Trejan Vinson joined WBRZ Noon News on Friday to announce a special event with the mayor's office.
The restaurant will host a Q-and-A session with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards. This comes after video posted online shows the mayor at KOK during its 225 Day karaoke night. The video received mixed reactions from people on social media. Now, the owners are giving them a chance to come and ask whatever questions they have.
"People had so many questions, and I figured we should give them a chance to ask them," Vinson said.
The event is set for March 19 from 6 to 9 p.m at KOK's Baton Rouge location. Attendance will be limited. See KOK's social media channels for more information.
