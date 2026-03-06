84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

KOK Wings & Things to host Q-and-A session with Mayor-President Sid Edwards

3 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 1:13 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - KOK Wings & Things co-owner Trejan Vinson joined WBRZ Noon News on Friday to announce a special event with the mayor's office. 

The restaurant will host a Q-and-A session with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards. This comes after video posted online shows the mayor at KOK during its 225 Day karaoke night. The video received mixed reactions from people on social media. Now, the owners are giving them a chance to come and ask whatever questions they have.

"People had so many questions, and I figured we should give them a chance to ask them," Vinson said. 

Trending News

The event is set for March 19 from 6 to 9 p.m at KOK's Baton Rouge location. Attendance will be limited. See KOK's social media channels for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days