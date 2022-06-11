Police identify victim in deadly double shooting outside of Gus Young Grocery

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning off Gus Young Avenue that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department 23-year-old Tramaine Phillips was shot to death at 4412 Gus Young Avenue around 9:40 a.m. June 11. 

Officers said a 26-year-old male was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers also said the two victims were standing in front of Gus Young Grocery when the shooting happened. 

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact (225) 389-4869. 

