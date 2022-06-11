81°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify victim in deadly double shooting outside of Gus Young Grocery
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning off Gus Young Avenue that left one person dead and another injured.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department 23-year-old Tramaine Phillips was shot to death at 4412 Gus Young Avenue around 9:40 a.m. June 11.
Officers said a 26-year-old male was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers also said the two victims were standing in front of Gus Young Grocery when the shooting happened.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
-
Fiber optic cable work creates mess in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Sheriff: High ranking sheriff's deputy crashes truck after drinking, policies changing
-
DOTD warns public of traffic congestion when Interstate lanes reduce in 2024
-
Officials break ground on a new highway project in Ascension Parish