Police identify man found shot to death in field near apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Hanks Drive. At the scene, police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as 48-year-old Derrick Parish. Authorities say Parish died at the scene.

Investigators with @BRPD out early this morning along Airline Hwy near Hanks Drive following a reported shooting. Coroner called to the scene after a body was found in a field near an apartment complex @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/eJ3d5jC35w — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 15, 2019

The motive and possible suspect(s) are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information relative to the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.