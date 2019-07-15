86°
Police identify man found shot to death in field near apartment complex

7 hours 40 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 July 15, 2019 4:47 AM July 15, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Hanks Drive. At the scene, police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The man was later identified as 48-year-old Derrick Parish. Authorities say Parish died at the scene.

The motive and possible suspect(s) are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information relative to the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

