Police dog catches teen who crashed stolen police car in Tangipahoa Parish

Tuesday, January 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A 17-year-old was caught by a police dog in Louisiana after leading officers on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the police car, stolen from McComb Mississippi, crashed at the Wardline exit on I-55 around 9:30 p.m. Monday after driving over 130 miles per hour down the interstate.

Deputies put spike strips on the on-ramp to Interstate 12, and the 17-year-old was caught by K-9 Ace when he got out of the crashed unit and ran.

The sheriff's office did not say what charges the juvenile was booked on. 

