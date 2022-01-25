53°
Police dog catches teen who crashed stolen police car in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND - A 17-year-old was caught by a police dog in Louisiana after leading officers on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the police car, stolen from McComb Mississippi, crashed at the Wardline exit on I-55 around 9:30 p.m. Monday after driving over 130 miles per hour down the interstate.
Deputies put spike strips on the on-ramp to Interstate 12, and the 17-year-old was caught by K-9 Ace when he got out of the crashed unit and ran.
The sheriff's office did not say what charges the juvenile was booked on.
