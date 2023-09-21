Latest Weather Blog
Police chase from Assumption Parish to Gonzales leads to one arrest
BELLE ROSE - A police chase from Assumption Parish to Gonzales resulted in the suspect fleeing on foot and being arrested shortly after, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to police, Keifer Andrew Jones, of Belle Rose, Louisiana, committed a traffic violation on LA 308, which led to a pursuit through Donaldsonville and over the Sunshine Bridge to I-10 Sorrento before the chase was stopped near the LA 44/I-10 exit in Gonzales. Jones fled on foot and was captured a short time later.
A K-9 unit detected controlled dangerous substances in the car, which led to a quantity of hydrocodone being seized.
Trending News
Jones was treated from a Gonzales hospital before being taken in custody of the Gonzales Police Department to face charges related there. He was then transferred to Assumption Parish Detention Center with charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of hydrocodone, resisting an officer, and speeding.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday
-
Federal lawsuit filed over EBR's controversial 'Day of Hope' school trip -...
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area