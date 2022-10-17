71°
Police called to help break up brawl at Westdale Middle School
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon.
The fight was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. Witnesses reported seeing several police officers and sheriff's deputies on campus.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it got a call about the brawl, which is now being handled by school board security.
This is a developing story.
