Police called to help break up brawl at Westdale Middle School

1 hour 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 2:32 PM October 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. 

The fight was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. Witnesses reported seeing several police officers and sheriff's deputies on campus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it got a call about the brawl, which is now being handled by school board security. 

This is a developing story. 

