Police arrest two suspects in connection to Southern Ave. shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two suspects in connection to the Southern Avenue shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the Rosenwald Grocery located on the corner of Rosenwald Rd. and Southern Ave.

When authorities arrived at the crime scene they reviewed video surveillance of the shooting. Police saw Jarvez Matthews, 21, and the unknown victim get into an argument at the counter of the store. When the victim flaunted his gun to Matthews a physical altercation started. The store clerk broke up the fight and escorted the victim out of the store.

Matthews approached Kerry Ruffin, 20, who was inside the store with when the altercation broke out and was given a handgun from Ruffin. Matthews exited the store and fires numerous shots at the victim. The victim tried to flee from the gunfire, but Matthews chased him.

Matthews met Ruffin back at the store and the two left together.

According to arrest documents, Matthews admitted shooting at the victim because he was approached by the victim about a fight the two had before Saturday.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The are being held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Both suspects have been charged with attempt second-degree murder and illegal use of weapon. No bond has been set.

