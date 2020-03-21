62°
One person transported to hospital after Southern Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting on Southern Ave. Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Southern Ave near Scotland Ave.
One person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.
