83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest one for first-degree murder months after shooting that left one dead, one injured

5 hours 30 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 12:13 PM April 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Months after a shooting that left one person dead and one injured, police have arrested a man for multiple murder counts. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested 30-year-old Tremal Baker after he allegedly shot and killed Tamine Richardson, 24, in December.

Officers said Baker was arrested Wednesday night after police tried to make a proactive traffic stop after seeing a vehicle drive by with no headlights. Once stopped, the driver, Baker, immediately fled with a gun in his hand. Officers arrested Baker after a brief chase. Baker was identified as a suspect in the December shooting.

Baker was arrested and booked for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder among other charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days