83°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest one for first-degree murder months after shooting that left one dead, one injured
BATON ROUGE - Months after a shooting that left one person dead and one injured, police have arrested a man for multiple murder counts.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested 30-year-old Tremal Baker after he allegedly shot and killed Tamine Richardson, 24, in December.
Officers said Baker was arrested Wednesday night after police tried to make a proactive traffic stop after seeing a vehicle drive by with no headlights. Once stopped, the driver, Baker, immediately fled with a gun in his hand. Officers arrested Baker after a brief chase. Baker was identified as a suspect in the December shooting.
Baker was arrested and booked for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder among other charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment