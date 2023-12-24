62°
One dead, one injured after shooting on Riley Street
BATON ROUGE - One person died after a shooting along Riley Street just off Plank Road on Saturday night.
Police say Tamine Richardson, 24, died from her gunshot wounds at the hospital, while the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call 225-389-4869.
