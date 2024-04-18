Police arrest one for first-degree murder months after shooting that left one dead, one injured

BATON ROUGE - Months after a shooting that left one person dead and one injured, police have arrested a man for multiple murder counts.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested 30-year-old Tremal Baker after he allegedly shot and killed Tamine Richardson, 24, in December.

Officers said Baker was arrested Wednesday night after police tried to make a proactive traffic stop after seeing a vehicle drive by with no headlights. Once stopped, the driver, Baker, immediately fled with a gun in his hand. Officers arrested Baker after a brief chase. Baker was identified as a suspect in the December shooting.

Baker was arrested and booked for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder among other charges.