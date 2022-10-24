74°
Police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting in Walker

Wednesday, October 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A man who is suspected of shooting someone to death during a fight was arrested Wednesday afternoon. 

Walker Police say a fight between 27-year-old Marrece Felder and 23-year-old Landon Harper broke out around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets.

Officers said the fight escalated and Harper allegedly shot Felder three times before leaving the area. Felder was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Harper was booked for second-degree murder and is held under a $250,000 bond. 

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the coming week. 

