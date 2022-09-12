Police across the nation travel to Baton Rouge to honor fallen heroes

BATON ROUGE - Michele and Steven Strawser are officers with the Des Moines Police Department in Iowa. They are among hundreds of officers in Baton Rouge this week to honor the three officers slain in last Sunday's ambush.



"We are here to honor the officers who died in the line of duty," Steven Strawser said. "We are also here to support law enforcement in the area and also the community that has gone through a terrible tragedy.

Scott Ferrel is an officer in Gainesville, Fla. He and three other police men are also in town representing their department.

"Gainesville is a pretty good drive and it took us a long time to get here, but it was the right thing to do," Ferrel said.

Law enforcement officers from just about every state and even Canada could be seen in the funeral processions for Officer Matthew Gerald and Deputy Brad Garafola. The lines of police cars and motorcycles stretched for miles.

Even though it was a tragic event that brought them to Baton Rouge, the officers say they really appreciate the outpouring of support that they have received since arriving.

"I have been extremely impressed with this community and the amount of people who have taken their time to hold signs along the route," Ferrel said. "The first day it was almost 30-miles and it was lined almost the entire way with people holding flags and signs. That actually meant a lot to me."

Strawser said he has also been touched by the support during his stay in the Capitol City.

"The citizens have been overwhelming in their generosity and their support to us," Stawser said. "It's just amazing to see that."