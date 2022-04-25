83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 5 teens shot; 2 carjack vehicle to get to hospital

2 hours 8 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, April 25 2022 Apr 25, 2022 April 25, 2022 9:12 AM April 25, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA - Five teenagers were shot in a fight outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital, police said.

Two females and three males, between the ages of 15 and 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters. Police did not know what started the fight.

Police said two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.

All five were reported in stable condition, police said.

Trending News

A news release said the two who drove themselves to the hospital have been charged with carjacking.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days