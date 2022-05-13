Police: 18-year-old 'gravely' beaten after trying to break up fight

Edmond Revelle was taken into custody Friday

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was beaten to near-death after he tried to break up a fight in a parking lot this past weekend, police said.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of the alleged attacker, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle.

Police said the fight happened around 2 a.m. this past Sunday in a lot next to the Greater Antioch Baptist Church on Nebraska Street. According to the department, Revelle punched the 18-year-old after the teen tried to "deescalate" the situation.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning.

BRPD said Revelle initially faced an attempted murder charge, though he was ultimately booked for second-degree battery.