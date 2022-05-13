85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 18-year-old 'gravely' beaten after trying to break up fight

6 hours 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 6:19 AM May 13, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Edmond Revelle was taken into custody Friday

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was beaten to near-death after he tried to break up a fight in a parking lot this past weekend, police said.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of the alleged attacker, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle. 

Police said the fight happened around 2 a.m. this past Sunday in a lot next to the Greater Antioch Baptist Church on Nebraska Street. According to the department, Revelle punched the 18-year-old after the teen tried to "deescalate" the situation.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning. 

BRPD said Revelle initially faced an attempted murder charge, though he was ultimately booked for second-degree battery.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days