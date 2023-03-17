Latest Weather Blog
Police: 17-year-old found with gunshot wounds on Greenwell Street allegedly involved in deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night and was later booked for multiple murder and attempted murder charges after a shooting that left an 11-year-old dead a few blocks away.
The teenager was found around 7:40 p.m. on Greenwell Street, just east of Airline Highway. Sources said the teenager was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was said to be stable.
The Baton Rouge Police Department later said that the teenager was allegedly involved in a shooting on Crestway Avenue that left 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry dead.
The teenager was booked on one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
11-year-old boy dies after shooting off Glen Oaks Drive; 17-year-old booked for...
-
Former Southern University QB arrested for alleged assault
-
$6 million housing project has yet to receive funds
-
Fed up EBR teachers demand something be done about constant fighting
-
Out-of-towners flock to Baton Rouge for Wearin' of the Green, March Madness