11-year-old boy dies after shooting off Glen Oaks Drive; 17-year-old booked for four attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting off Glen Oaks Drive that left an 11-year-old boy dead Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry was shot on Crestway Avenue shortly before 7 p.m, Thursday. Fortenberry was reportedly sitting inside of a vehicle when the shooting happened. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers located a 17-year-old who was allegedly involved in the shooting. He was also suffering from gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later arrested for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police say the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. It is not clear where the four counts of attempted murder were sourced from.

Police also did not initially release the name of the teenager but said the child and the teenager were not related.

This is a developing story.