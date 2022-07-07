Police: 16-day-old infant saved from hot car while 'highly intoxicated' mother shopped at Walmart

SLIDELL - A 16-day-old infant was saved from a hot parked car while their "highly intoxicated" mother was shopping at Walmart on Thursday morning.

The Slidell Police Department said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday when they were notified of a "visibly impaired" woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy, with an infant child in the store's parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers couldn't find Kennedy and were told she left the area in a gray minivan. About an hour later, a Walmart employee notified police that Kennedy returned to the store and was seen shopping without the child.

Officers discovered Kennedy "highly intoxicated" inside the store, and her child was found in the parked minivan, covered in a blanket with the air conditioner blowing hot air.

The lethargic infant was transported to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The child is currently in DCFS custody, according to police.

Kennedy was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash the same day. She was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of cruelty to juveniles, 3rd offense DWI with child endangerment, hit-and-run and improper child restraint.

Thursday evening, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal released the following statement:

"If it was not for the alert Walmart employee and the quick actions of our officers, this incident would have resulted in the death of this young two-week-old. As terrible of a situation this was, it could have been a lot worse. So many things could have gone differently today, and we thank God for such a positive outcome."