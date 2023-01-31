63°
Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search
LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
Pointe Coupee deputies, Livonia officers, State Police, the Angola Search Team, and firefighters worked to capture the suspect overnight Monday.
The PCPSO announced the man had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.
