Plane that flew out of Gonzales crashes in Tennessee, leaves three passengers dead

FlightAware flight path for flight that departed Gonzales and crashed in Tennessee while en route to Louisville, Kentucky.

LEIBER'S FORK, Tenn. — A single-engine plane that took off from Gonzales Wednesday morning crashed in Tennessee, killing three, Nashville's WTVF reports.

According to flight logs, the plane, which left Louisiana Regional Airport at 8:53 a.m. for a regional airport in Louisville, Kentucky, crashed in Williamson County — about 20 miles southwest of Nashville — around noon.

It is not known who was aboard the plane. According to flight records, the single-engine Beechcraft V35 was registered to Lucius Doucet, a plastic surgeon based in Baton Rouge.

Air Traffic Control audio indicates that the plane started to descend from 9,000 feet. WTVF reports that the plane had options to land 16 miles north. The last communication to the plane was that it saw the plane heading back south, the station reports.

WTVF reported that Williamson County Sheriff's deputies received a call about the crash from a resident at around 12:05 p.m., saying a potential explosion happened and that he saw debris.

WTVF reported that the wreckage spanned a half-mile, with emergency authorities still searching through the debris.

Emergency authorities in Tennessee said that the plane broke apart in mid-air. At the same time, the control tower kept trying to reach the plane, WTVF reports.

"It sounds like contact lost," the tower said.

Officials asked people to avoid the area during the active search, WTVF said.

"We've had some calls of debris in yards and driveways. We don't have structure damage," Sheriff Mark Elrod said.