Deputies arrest man accused of stealing more than $1K worth of Bath & Body Works products

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of Bath & Body Works products.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Tristan Idlebird had multiple lotions, body sprays and candles.

He was booked for theft, illegal possession of stolen items and wanted on a fugitive theft warrant out of Texas.