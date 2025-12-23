78°
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing more than $1K worth of Bath & Body Works products

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of Bath & Body Works products. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Tristan Idlebird had multiple lotions, body sprays and candles. 

He was booked for theft, illegal possession of stolen items and wanted on a fugitive theft warrant out of Texas. 

