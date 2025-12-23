30 local kids receive new bicycles for Christmas at Metro Council District 3 giveaway

BATON ROUGE — Thirty local children received early Christmas presents on Tuesday at the Metro Council District 3's Christmas bicycle giveaway in the Gardere neighborhood.

After being taught how to ride safely and responsibly, the kids were all surprised with brand new bikes.

The giveaway was done in partnership with Front Yark Bikes and the Gardere initiative.