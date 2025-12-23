Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing person outside Denham Springs party
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who allegedly shot and killed someone outside of a Denham Springs party over the weekend was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Kylin Sexton of Hammond attended the gathering early Sunday with other individuals, who were inside the party while Sexton was outside.
Deputies said Sexton and 22-year-old Tyree Worthy interacted before Sexton shot him and stole a vehicle.
Sexton was taken into custody Monday evening in Tangipahoa Parish and was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was booked for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Trending News
LPSO noted that Sexton is currently on state and federal probation for weapon and drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45