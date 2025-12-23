78°
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing person outside Denham Springs party

Tuesday, December 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who allegedly shot and killed someone outside of a Denham Springs party over the weekend was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Kylin Sexton of Hammond attended the gathering early Sunday with other individuals, who were inside the party while Sexton was outside. 

Deputies said Sexton and 22-year-old Tyree Worthy interacted before Sexton shot him and stole a vehicle. 

Sexton was taken into custody Monday evening in Tangipahoa Parish and was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was booked for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. 

LPSO noted that Sexton is currently on state and federal probation for weapon and drug charges. 

