Crews repair guardrails along Walker bridge following crash
WALKER - Crews made temporary repairs to guardrails along the Gene Hughes Road bridge after they were damaged in a crash Tuesday morning.
Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said the crash happened around 7 a.m. The repairs were made by 11 a.m.
He asked drivers in the area to be careful, as the fix is temporary and permanent repairs will be completed later.
