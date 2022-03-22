74°
Pileup forced 6-hour closure on Basin Bridge; police had to wake sleeping drivers who'd been stuck all morning

9 hours 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 11:00 PM March 21, 2022 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

RAMAH - State troopers had to go car to car waking up drivers who were stuck on the Basin Bridge for hours hours after a major overnight wreck.

The seven-car pileup was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 East before Ramah. According to State Police, the wreck also involved two 18-wheelers. 

When he interstate finally reopened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Reports said law enforcement had to wake up drivers who had been stuck on the bridge all morning.

No major injuries were reported after the crash.

