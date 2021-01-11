38°
PHOTOS: North Louisiana treated to rare snowfall Monday

5 hours 41 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 12:37 PM January 11, 2021 in News
By: Falon Brown

Parts of Louisiana experienced their first snowfall since 2018, and residents were beyond excited. Check out these pictures of the snowy day, all from Louisianians seeing it firsthand. 

