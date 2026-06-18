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PHOTOS: Downed trees, flooded roads, damaged buildings after tropical weather sweeps through Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — While the Capital area was mostly spared from Wednesday night and Thursday morning's tropical depression, heavy rainfall blanketed parts of southern Louisiana, causing flooding in and around New Orleans.
Crews in Ascension Parish worked to remove downed trees and storm debris from roadways following the rainfall.
In Pride, WBRZ's Abigail Whitam saw major flooding and road closures as a result of the rain.
BREC said Thursday afternoon that the Frenchtown Conservation Area is flooded and will be until next week.
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New Orleans TV station WWL collected several photos from across the areas surrounding the Crescent City, including Jefferson and St. Charles parishes:
In Kenner, winds and rain knocked down several train cars following the storm. Here's what it looked like Thursday morning from drone footage:
Further south in Houma, a possible tornado touched down, damaging several homes and businesses. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported.
Here's a collection of the damage across that area:
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