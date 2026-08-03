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West Nile Virus detected in West Baton Rouge Parish mosquito sample
PORT ALLEN — A mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control.
Due to the threat of the virus, West Baton Rouge Parish officials have implemented several control measures, including daytime larviciding and multiple nighttime spray truck missions in an attempt to reduce the mosquito population.
In addition, Mosquito Control will also conduct a parish-wide spray to combat rising mosquito numbers in the parish.
Residents are urged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying containers, eliminating or treating all standing water on their property, limiting activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, ensuring windows and door screens are free of holes and using mosquito repellent, as August is considered the peak of mosquito season
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Mosquito Control currently monitors 23 trap sites twice a week from around March through November.
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