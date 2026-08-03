EBR mayor-president's office won't fill chief of staff role while Lon Vicknair runs for Central mayor

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Chief of Staff position will remain unfilled after Lon Vicknair announced he would be taking a leave of absence as he runs for mayor of Central, a spokesperson for Edwards' office said Monday.

"However, the projects and duties will be handled by other senior staff," a spokesperson for Edwards's office said.

Decisions about the position and its future will be made after the election, the mayor's office added.

According to publicly available payroll data from the city-parish, Vicknair made $154,000 in 2025 as chief of staff.

Vicknair announced his candidacy to succeed Wade Evans last week.

Metro Councilman Aaron Moak and Central Councilwoman D'Ann Wells also announced their intentions to run for the office during the Nov. 3 election.