New Orleans, Kenner hit with tropical storm damage after flooding, heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS - While the worst of Tropical Storm Arthur missed the capital region, it whipped through parts of Kenner and New Orleans.

Thursday morning, strong winds and heavy rain left a path of destruction in Jefferson and Orleans parishes

Williams Boulevard, in Kenner, Louisiana, was submerged in water. This minivan broke down after the driver tried to get through it.

“It just stopped automatically when it got into the water,” Husan Raza said.

After realizing it was not going to start up, they attempted to move it out of the way.

“We pushed it really hard to try to get it out of the way, But the water was so high, even two of us pushing it together wasn’t making it,” Raza. said.

And over in New Orleans, on Navare Street, Viviana Cerruti and her family woke up because of the noise.

“We just heard crazy sounds outside, everything was going crazy. The tornado was probably passing during that time,” Cerutti said.

When it was all said and done, she walked outside to find damage to her new car that she just bought a month ago.

“My window was broken, my door was dented, and outside everything was a mess. Our neighbors were all outside,” Cerutti. said.

Several tree branches are broken, there's damage to the outfield in the park across the street, and a light pole in the middle of the street was dangling on the power lines.

“It’s not anything I haven’t experienced before. In New Orleans, we usually have crazy weather. It was just weird how fast it came through. We don’t have tornadoes a lot and it came through really fast,” Cerutti said.