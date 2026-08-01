LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision

BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after announcing that he will not be signing with the Cleveland Guardians, LSU signee Logan Schmidt announced that he will be coming to campus to join LSU baseball.

After being selected by Cleveland with the 59th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and subsequently deciding not to sign, the left-handed pitcher's decision was to attend LSU and not be draft-eligible again until 2029, or attend a junior college and go into the draft again in 2027.

With Schmidt deciding to come to the Tigers, Jay Johnson has now added seven top 100 high school baseball players from the class of 2026 to his roster