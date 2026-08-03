Baton Rouge grocery store employee pleads guilty to filming under 9-year-old girl's skirt

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge grocery store employee pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography after being accused of following a 9-year-old girl and filming under her skirt.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 26-year-old Jonathan Gibbs was arrested in August 2024 after his manager made a report to the Baton Rouge Police Department regarding Gibbs recording an "up the skirt" video of a minor in the store.

Arrest records showed that management received a complaint from a woman claiming that Gibbs followed her and her daughter around the store for several minutes. The woman claimed that Gibbs put his phone on the ground under the child's skirt as he pretended to stock items and talk to the woman.

Following Gibb's arrest for video voyeurism and indecent behavior with juveniles, law enforcement searched several of his electronic devices where they located a Russian website associated with child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities also located 20 "upskirt" images of minors along with three images of child sexual abuse material.

Gibb's faces up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.