One of the two suspects who escaped Border Patrol has been caught in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA — One of two suspects who escaped while being transported through Tangipahoa Parish by Border Patrol agents has been caught, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, agents conducted a traffic stop on I-12 eastbound at the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany parish line around 6:45 a.m. Three men in the vehicle were detained, but the driver and front seat passenger ran from agents, one headed north of the interstate and the other ran south. Both were barefoot and handcuffed in the front.

Officials say a report was received of a handcuffed man in a blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants trying to break into a mobile home on Dusty Lane off C.C. Road in the Bedico area. At 3 p.m., that suspect was taken back into custody when he emerged from the woods behind the Bedico Creek Trailer Park. He was identified as 26-year-old Eduin Gonzalez Avilez of Honduras.

The second suspect, 31-year-old Cesar Contreras, is believed to be in the wooded area north of I-12 in the Robert/Hammond area, possibly in St. Tammany Parish. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt and blue jeans, with no shoes, and handcuffed in the front.

Anyone with information regarding the escapees is urged to contact law enforcement.