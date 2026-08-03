95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula Police searching for man wanted in connection to Tractor Supply theft

1 hour 38 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 4:20 PM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday in identifying an individual wanted in relation to a theft at Tractor Supply. 

According to the department, the man was last seen leaving the scene in a white Jeep with tinted windows.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days