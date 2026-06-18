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Pride experiences multiple closures due to flooding, heavy rain from tropical storm

3 hours 33 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 10:38 AM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

PRIDE - Carson Road in Pride was closed alongside a swollen Sandy Creek after storms brought high water to the area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Pride-Baywood Road also had multiple closures, mostly due to high water reaching bridges.

BREC's Sandy Creek Community Park was also affected.

Acadian Ambulance Services is reminding drivers to use caution on flooded or wet roads.

"Traffic accidents are usually caused by people going too fast on slick roads, people hydroplaning, spinning out of control and then people not turning around when they should. When they see water, they think they can get through it, and they can't," Audrey Hendrix with Acadian Ambulance said.

Water levels on flooded roads can also be deeper than they appear.

"It's typically a lot higher than you think it might be, so water that looks maybe 6 to 8 inches high might be two feet," Hendrix said.

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Learn more about the storm and flooding across the state from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists. 

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