Search for missing 15-year-old's body in Baton Rouge landfill enters fourth week

BATON ROUGE — The search at the Baton Rouge landfill for the body of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather entered its fourth week on Monday.

Minnieweather disappeared from the "Ghosttown" area of Baton Rouge in early June, with police later arresting 51-year-old Maurice Parms, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Minnieweather's death.

Following Parms' arrest, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and BRPD announced that evidence led them to believe Minnieweather's body may be located in the north landfill.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, search teams have excavated 3,400 cubic yards of material with over 4,600 total man-hours invested in the search so far.

Rotating teams are combing through 40 yards of material at a time, with search teams examining the material inch by inch. Anthropologists from LSU are also on scene to assist with any human remains that are discovered.

The search is expected to take weeks, maybe even months.