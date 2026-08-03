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Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South

3 hours 27 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 8:46 PM August 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Ben Dackiw

METAIRIE - Former LSU man Davon Godchaux heads into his tenth year in the NFL with big aspirations for his defense. After his unit ranked in the top ten in the league in 2025, Godchaux sees his unit getting even better in 2026.

"Guys are comfortable. Guys are consistent," said Godchaux. "We just feel like it's our year. I'm sure the offense feels the same way; (Tyler) Shough feels the same way. I know a lot of people are depending on him, his second year in the league. Just take care of the ball. He's comfortable; he's confident; he's an athletic quarterback. Just take care of the football, put us in a great position, and we're going to do the rest."

With the NFC South seemingly up for grabs in 2026, Godchaux sees his team making a run at the division title.

"We got everybody. When it's your call, you gotta step up and play, so we feel pretty good about our chances in this division."

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During the Saints' 6-11 2025 season, they beat the eventual NFC South champion Carolina Panthers twice.

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