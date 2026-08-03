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Coroner identifies 35-year-old killed in July hit-and-run along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man after a July hit-and-run along Scenic Highway.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, on July 11, Travis Barconey stopped his Honda Accord in the right northbound lane of Scenic Highway near Farrar Street.
Investigators said that while standing outside his vehicle, he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, which fled the scene. This happened around 1:20 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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