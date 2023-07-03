Photos: Crews spent 3 days battling grass fire along I-10, Ascension fire chief says

SORRENTO - Firefighters with several agencies in and around Ascension Parish spent the holiday weekend trying to keep a brush fire along I-10 under control.

According to Fire Chief James LeBlanc, the flames ignited in a field near I-10 in Sorrento sometime Friday, as the capital area was dealing with an extended excessive heat warning. On Friday alone, LeBlanc says firefighters dowsed the flames with about 3,000 gallons of water in a roughly two-hour span.

Though they were able to get the fire under control at the time, dry and windy conditions caused it to rekindle Saturday, prompting first responders to shut down part of the interstate because of heavy smoke. Crews spent another five hours and 12,000 gallons of water battling the fire Saturday, sticking around until late that night.

They would use twice as much water — and even more firefighters — on Sunday when the flames kicked up yet again. About 25 firefighters stayed on the scene for nearly seven hours Sunday.

They also had to call in public work crews to help deal with large burning trees.

In total, 46 volunteer firefighters spent a total of 14 hours at the scene over the three-day span.

Chief LeBlanc said personnel with Sorrento, St. Amant, 5th Ward, Galvez-Lake, Geismar and 7th District volunteer fire departments all assisted over the weekend.