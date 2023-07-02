96°
Grass fire along I-10 in Sorrento causing heavy smoke in the road, drivers asked to use caution

1 hour 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 3:26 PM July 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A grass fire along I-10 in Sorrento is causing heavy smoke in the roadway and authorities are asking drivers to be cautious. 

Multiple fire trucks are working to contain the fire on the side of the Interstate near LA-22. 

It is unclear what started the fire and how long it has been active. 

