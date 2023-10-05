79°
Person struck, killed by vehicle on I-12; traffic blocked near Amite River
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound traffic was shut down on I-12 near the EBR-Livingston parish line Thursday after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a car.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. just past the O'Neal Lane exit. The eastbound side of the interstate is closed at the crash scene, though traffic was passing on the shoulder.
Delays on the interstate were starting near the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge.
Sources say the coroner's office has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
