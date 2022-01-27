58°
Person seriously hurt in shooting at apartment complex off N. Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot at an apartment complex off of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday morning and is in serious condition.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct., which is located near the intersection of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard and N Harrells Ferry Road.
Authorities say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and is in serious condition.
Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. This is a developing story.
