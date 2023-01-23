Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue

57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, January 23 2023
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday.

The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

This is a developing story. 

